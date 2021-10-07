CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s not an agave, but sort of looks like one

Cover picture for the articleLeuchtenbergia principis really is a cactus, but looks like an agave, kind of, so its common name is Agave cactus. Confused yet?. I wrote about this same plant September 21, 2014- “Leuchtenbergia Principis, aka Agave Cactus,” but it has grown since then, and if you are new to the blog, you missed it. So I thought I would share it with you again. It was blooming in September of 2014, and here we are with a bloom again in September this year. And it’s a lovely bloom.

