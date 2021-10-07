‘You kids close the door!’

The most charming, funny, charismatic man in my life also happened to be the most dangerous. He could make you laugh until you cried, but he could also beat you until you bled. I witnessed this more than any child should when he would take aim on my mother and harm her until she felt nothing. This was a nightly occurrence in my household and it caused me to fear the night because it seemed like everything bad happened when the moon came out. Being the eldest child I felt that it was my responsibility to care for my sisters whenever our father lost his temper. The screaming would start and that would be my cue to grab my sisters, run outside and call the cops. After a while, I stopped calling the police because it was clear that domestic violence cases were not a big deal on their radar. My father was arrested for it more times than I can count, but he was always released within that week and was sent right back into the home that feared his return. He would return, be apologetic for a few days, and then resume as his usual threatening self.

