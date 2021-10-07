CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

‘You kids close the door!’

muleshoejournal.com
 5 days ago

I just committed three killings, and I enjoyed each one. Even as I write, I’m planning another. Maybe more. [Update: Yes, now four. Make that five.]. It’s barely 10:00 a.m. Murder and mayhem before lunch. And I’m still far short of Friday’s serial killing count: almost 100 shot and killed while I was grilling burgers.

www.muleshoejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Power 95.9

What Does A Blue Pumpkin Mean For Halloween?

It is early October and we are so ready for Halloween. I know my kids are so ready to be able to go door-to-door trick or treating in our small neighborhood. If you have kids like I do they are already working on their costumes and who they want to be this year. My daughter Addy is set on Wendy from Peter Pan and my son Grant is hard at work on his costume. He is always looking to do something unique and he makes them himself.
FESTIVAL
purewow.com

My Kid Got Covid and Her Classroom Quarantined. But the Hardest Part Was Facing the Other Parents.

The first two days of the school year were bittersweet, as they should be. After all, this is the first year both my children (four and six years old) would be in school, and the first time since we became parents that neither I nor my husband would be on childcare duty for the bulk of the workday. After both drop-offs, we were misty-eyed, talking about how big our kids are getting and throwing around phrases like ‘the end of an era’...and also, ‘game changer!’
KIDS
KIII 3News

Help The Purple Door give kids a happy Halloween

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Purple Door is asking residents for help to give kids at the shelter a happy Halloween. Donations are needed including decorations, costumes, candy and buckets. The Purple Door provides services to all victims of intimate partner violence including men, children, and the LGBQ/T community; providing...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
paisano-online.com

What happens behind closed doors?

The most charming, funny, charismatic man in my life also happened to be the most dangerous. He could make you laugh until you cried, but he could also beat you until you bled. I witnessed this more than any child should when he would take aim on my mother and harm her until she felt nothing. This was a nightly occurrence in my household and it caused me to fear the night because it seemed like everything bad happened when the moon came out. Being the eldest child I felt that it was my responsibility to care for my sisters whenever our father lost his temper. The screaming would start and that would be my cue to grab my sisters, run outside and call the cops. After a while, I stopped calling the police because it was clear that domestic violence cases were not a big deal on their radar. My father was arrested for it more times than I can count, but he was always released within that week and was sent right back into the home that feared his return. He would return, be apologetic for a few days, and then resume as his usual threatening self.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cigar#Cia
muleshoejournal.com

Dog wisdom

 The Bailey County Senior Citizens Center has been operating since 2001. It is a nonprofit organization. Our mission is to create and/or improve the wellbeing of our Senior population in the areas of physical, mental, and spiritual health. By daily providing social and behavioral support, we cancel out loneliness and isolation as we enhance the wellbeing of the Senior participants in our area.
BAILEY COUNTY, TX
WYTV.com

Keeping Kids Safe: Is it safe to trick-or-treat door-to-door?

(WYTV) – Halloween is almost here and you know trick-or-treating is at the top of every kid’s mind, but as the pandemic continues on, is it safe for parents to let their children go door-to-door?. According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, it is. But the goverment’s top Infectious Disease Doctor urged...
KIDS
Kiss Country 93.7

One of Shreveport’s Favorite Pastimes Closes Doors for Good

It's a place so many people sneak away to sip wine and paint. If you ask me it's the most perfect pairing, well add a charcuterie board and I am in heaven. Date night or family night? Maybe you and your friends are determined to do something out of the ordinary, there is one place people love to go in Shreveport. Painting With a Twist is where you get step-by-step instructions on how to paint your very own masterpiece that you can take home and hang on your wall.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Central Illinois Proud

Ludy’s in Kickapoo closing its doors on Halloween

KICKAPOO, Ill. (WMBD) — After 27 years, Ludy’s in Kickapoo is closing its doors for good on Oct. 31. The owner of the restaurant, Lynn Ludolph, said it is a bittersweet end, but she plans on taking time to enjoy family and learn how to weld. “We’ve made some great...
RESTAURANTS
YourErie

Local summer favorites close their doors for the season

Summer felt somewhat more normal this year, but the season is now coming to an end as two local favorites closed Thursday for the season. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners say that they had a good year. The last reminders of summer are now over as Sara’s and Creamland close their doors for the […]
ERIE, PA
tasteofhome.com

If You See a Green Porch Light, This Is What It Means

There are ways to support for certain issues without outright telling everyone we meet. People use teal pumpkins during Halloween to show awareness of children’s food allergies and blue pumpkin buckets to spread awareness for autism. It’s a great ways to spark conversations about issues that deserve the spotlight without seeming in-your-face.
HOME & GARDEN
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
FLORIDA STATE
districtchronicles.com

At 70, Kathleen Bradley AKA Mrs Parker in ‘Friday’ Defies Age

Almost every 90z kid loved Ice Cube’s classic comedy “Friday,” which had some very memorable characters. One of them was Mrs. Parker, who lived right across the street. Mrs. Parker, played by Kathleen Bradley, was the tall and pretty Black woman who was always skimpily dressed and criticized by every woman. At the time, she was in her early 40s.
MOVIES
Ok Magazine

Duane 'Dog The Bounty Hunter' Chapman Claims Gabby Petito Was Overheard 'Yelling' By Vacationers, Says Brian Laundrie Would Grab Her Mouth To Silence Her

Duane ‘Dog’ Chapman believes he has learned new details regarding Gabby Petito’s relationship with Brian Laundrie. In an interview with The Sun, the TV personality claimed to know that Petito was “very verbal” during alleged altercations with Laundrie, who is suspected to have been physically abusive to his now-deceased fiancée.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy