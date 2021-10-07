CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The World Goes ‘Round’ premieres at the Marriott Theatre

By Raymond Ward
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive in Lincolnshire, Illinois, presents “The World Goes ‘Round,” the delightful musical revue featuring the works of John Kander and Fred Ebb, considered one of the most prolific and acclaimed Broadway musical creative teams of all time. The production will close Sunday, November 7. Audiences are taken on a journey through Kander and Ebb’s virtual hit parade of songs, including showstoppers “Cabaret,” “New York, New York,” “All That Jazz” and “Maybe This Time.”

The Crusader Newspaper

October 6, 2021

Funds Raised for Breast Cancer Research, Patient Care Costs and Public Policy Action Yesterday, Susan G. Komen, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, commenced Breast Cancer Awareness... GENE & GEORGETTI RE-OPENS MONDAYS BEGINNING OCTOBER 4. Gene & Georgetti, Chicago’s original steakhouse since 1941, will be open seven days a week...
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Real Bears Fans Wear Pink Game

Advocate Health Care, Chicago Bears and Bears Care honored breast cancer survivors. During the Bears game on Sunday, October 3, breast cancer survivors were recognized during the team’s pregame and in-game events, along with an Advocate doctor who participated in the game’s coin presentation. According to Advocate Health Aurora, the...
NFL
The Crusader Newspaper

After 200 years of influence, Black theater remains a force for change in America

The return of Broadway is accompanied by an unusually high number of productions featuring Black writers, storylines, and actors – at least partially as a result of the wave of social consciousness sparked in the wake of cries for justice in 2020. Some believe this proliferation will be short-lived. But just maybe, “The Great White Way” is ready for a consistent splash of color.
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Melvin Van Peebles’ early films infuriated whites and opened doors for Blacks

Chicago native Melvin Van Peebles is known as the Godfather of Black Cinema, and it is a well-deserved moniker. His trailblazing Black films ushered in the Blaxploitation era. His earliest famous work from 1971 was “Sweet Sweetback’s Baad Asssss Song.” The film portrayed explicit sex and violence, as the main character fought against police brutality. Van Peebles capitalized on the X rating given to the film by the Motion Picture Association of America, giving it the tagline “Rated X by an all-white jury.”
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

Gary’s own Deon Taylor hosts the 11th Annual Gary International Black Film Festival October 8-10

The Gary International Black Film Festival welcomes Deon Taylor, writer, producer, director and Co-CEO of rising media production and distribution company, Hidden Empire, as the festival’s 2021 official Celebrity Host. Taylor’s recent projects include the psychological thriller “Don’t Fear,” which completed principal photography during the pandemic, and “The House Next...
GARY, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Monthly Archives: September, 2021

GCSC regains control of special education services after 8 years. After eight years of special conditions imposed by the Indiana Department of Education, the Gary Community School Corporation (GCSC) regained local control of its... After 200 years of influence, Black theater remains a force for change in America. Vernon A....
CHICAGO, IL
The Crusader Newspaper

‘BMF’ premiering on STARZ looks at drug dealing and family dynamics in Detroit

“BMF,” or “Black Mafia Family,” is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen, and their vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would cast the brothers in a global light. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement.
TV SERIES
The Crusader Newspaper

The Crusader Newspaper

Chicago, IL
