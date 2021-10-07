‘The World Goes ‘Round’ premieres at the Marriott Theatre

“BMF,” or “Black Mafia Family,” is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory’s charismatic leadership, Terry “Southwest T” Flenory’s business acumen, and their vision beyond the drug trade and into the world of hip-hop would cast the brothers in a global light. Their unwavering belief in family loyalty would be the cornerstone of their partnership and the crux of their eventual estrangement.

TV SERIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO