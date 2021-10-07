‘The World Goes ‘Round’ premieres at the Marriott Theatre
The Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Drive in Lincolnshire, Illinois, presents “The World Goes ‘Round,” the delightful musical revue featuring the works of John Kander and Fred Ebb, considered one of the most prolific and acclaimed Broadway musical creative teams of all time. The production will close Sunday, November 7. Audiences are taken on a journey through Kander and Ebb’s virtual hit parade of songs, including showstoppers “Cabaret,” “New York, New York,” “All That Jazz” and “Maybe This Time.”chicagocrusader.com
