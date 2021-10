Far Cry 6 is the latest in Ubisoft's open-world franchise, which has seen many different locales, villains, and ideas, and that franchise history is filled with surprising details, unexpected connections, and more. Ahead of Far Cry 6's launch, IGN breaks down 11 things you may not know about the Far Cry franchise from its very beginnings with how Far Cry and Far Cry 2 came to be, casting that could have been in games like Far Cry 3, and more. Tracing the lineage of the series through Far Cry 4, Far Cry 5, and even spinoffs like Far Cry: Blood Dragon and Far Cry: Primal, check out some of the most surprising gameplay facts, secrets, and more about Far Cry's series history ahead of Far Cry's 6 launch.

