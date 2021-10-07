Caramelized Cabbage & Pesto Pasta
In this simple pasta that’s so much more than the sum of its parts, caramelized cabbage comes together with basil pesto to create a dish full of complex, vibrant flavors. They’re an unexpected but delightful match: The pesto lifts and brightens the ultra-savory cabbage, and the cabbage adds a satisfying heartiness that’s great when you’re feeding a hungry brood (or even yourself for a few meals throughout the week). As much as I love the simplicity of a good pesto pasta, I have a hard time not making this rendition now. Happily, the whole dish comes together in about the same amount of time it takes to cook the pasta, with easy clean-up to boot.food52.com
