Caramelized Cabbage & Pesto Pasta

Imagine a caramel apple and a snickerdoodle got together and created some seriously delicious magic and you'll end up with these cookies that we couldn't get enough of during recipe testing. While caramel apples are more fun to look at than actually eat, becoming a sticky mess after a bite or two, these cookies combine similar textures and flavors in an easy-to-eat package. Cooking the apple caramel to the right consistency is key here. You want to cook down the caramel and grated apple mixture until all the liquid from the apples has evaporated, leaving behind a tacky and pliable (but not wet) caramel that tastes like a mug of warm spiced cider on a crisp fall day. The cooled caramel gets gently swirled into cookie dough and topped with flaky sea salt for swirls of deep apple flavor in every salty-sweet bite. The best part about this recipe is you can use any apple you’d like—it’s a fantastic way to make the most of apple-picking season.

