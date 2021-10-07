Student Services Center
Spring 2022 Important Dates, Deadlines, Billing, Payment and Late Registration Information. Spring billing will take place on Thursday, November 11. Students registering on or before November 17, 2021, will have a billing statement posted on their Student Account and charges are due on December 7, 2021. Payment of billed charges must be received by the due date or your schedule is subject to cancellation. Any additional charges added after you have been billed, that increase your tuition and fees, must also be paid by the due date.studentservices.ncsu.edu
