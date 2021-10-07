Student Services Center

For years, the Student Success Center has served as a valuable network of resources for students across campus looking for academic and personal support and advocacy services. And while the number of students the center has served over the years is notable, the number of students the center employs each year is equally remarkable. The Student Success Center stands as one of the university's largest employers of students, helping them develop valuable leadership skills as they put their campus experiences to use helping their peers successfully navigate the various challenges of college life.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 14 DAYS AGO