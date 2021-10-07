Halloween Fun, Hot New Restaurants, Hip Holiday Shopping: What’s Worth Fall-ing for at M-K-T

M-K-T, THE COOL, repurposed mixed-use development along the Heights Hike and Bike Trail, is gearing up for a busy fall. Events include the Sunset Market, Yoga on the Lawn and the new Trail Mix event, which debuted last weekend. This one, which takes place on the first Saturday of each month, is an outdoor music and variety show just for children. The kiddos will also enjoy the Hike Bike & Fright Fest on Oct. 30 with a trick-or-treat trail, photo booth, outdoor screening of Hocus Pocus and more.