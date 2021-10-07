CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to transfer old Diablo 2 characters to Diablo 2 Resurrected

dexerto.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s possible to transfer Diablo 2 characters to Diablo 2 Resurrected, but there are some caveats. Here’s what you need to know. Those who played the original Diablo 2 way back when it was released may have worked hard on their character, sinking countless hours into the perfect build. While the prospect of a remastered Diablo 2 Resurrected will have been exciting for all Diablo 2 fans, the idea of starting again from scratch may not have been.

www.dexerto.com

dexerto.com

Leaker claims GTA Remasters “looks the same” with minimal changes

Grand Theft Auto fans are cautiously waiting for their first look at the remastered GTA trilogy after Rockstar Games promised to deliver “graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements” to these classic titles. However, fans may need to temper their expectations. Remasters are the next big trend it seems, as Rockstar...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Nintendo Switch OLED restock: Where to find a console

Nintendo Switch OLED is the latest and greatest if you want to enjoy Mario Kart, Legend of Zelda, Splatoon and hundreds of other uniquely Nintendo games. The console has a bigger display, some nicer options for kickstands and of course it comes in a Stormtrooper-esque black and white color scheme if you can find it. That's the real kicker, being able to locate a Switch OLED if you missed the preorder. Today, the best place to find them is Best Buy. And unlike other consoles, a lot of locations have the console available for in-store pickup.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Diablo 2 respec – how to reassign your stats in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Want to know how to respec your character in Diablo 2 Resurrected? Blizzard was very careful when remastering the iconic RPG game as many fans consider Diablo 2 to be the best in the series. Diablo 2 Resurrected brings the visuals of the 2001 smash hit up to modern standards, yet the gameplay remains almost identical to the original game.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Where to find the Diablo 2 Underground Passage in Resurrected

You'll need to find where the Diablo 2 Underground Passage is, fairly early in. The location pops up when you're looking for the Dark Wood and Tree of Inifus to recover a scroll. The problem is that you're given no information on where to look, or even what you're looking for. Aaand the maps are randomly generated so the underground passage will be in a slightly different place for everyone.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Necromancer Summoner Build Tips

Do you want to be the most feared summon-spec'd necromancer in Diablo II: Resurrected? We've put together a few tips to help you flesh out your build. Diablo 2 Resurrected: Necromancer Summoner Build Tips. Unsurprisingly, your main skill tree will be your Summoning Spells. In this tree, your two most...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Asmongold Explains Why Diablo 2: Resurrected Is Boring

According to popular Twitch streamer Asmongold, Diablo 2: Resurrected isn't very good. Blizzard's remaster of Diablo 2 has been out for a little more than a week, and so far, the response has been fairly positive, both between critics and gamers alike. That said, while many are enjoying diving back into the all-time classic, Asmongold isn't, and during a recent stream he explained why he won't be playing much more of the title. In the process of this, the streamer labeled the remaster as "boring."
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Best Paladin Build in Diablo II: Resurrected

When it comes to the best Paladin build in Diablo II: Resurrected, it's hard not to suggest players to go for the Hammerdin route. One of the strongest configurations in the game, let alone the class, the Hammerdin, or Hammer Paladin, build turns players into defensive stalwarts buffed massively by Vigor, Blessed Aim and Concentration that also smite their enemies with Blessed Hammer. Here is how to assemble the best Paladin build in Diablo II: Resurrected.
VIDEO GAMES
GotGame

Review | Diablo II: Resurrected

I must admit, I don’t have a great memory. I really don’t. But there are some things from my childhood that are imprinted in my brain. I remember coming back from school, barely grabbing something to eat, and jumping on my uncomfortable desk chair to play Diablo II. Only the slowness of my entry-level gaming PC was keeping me away from continuing my adventure in the bowels of Hell. Now it’s time to do it again in Diablo II: Resurrected.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Early Overwatch 2 meta predictions: Best heroes, comps, & more

Overwatch 2 is on the horizon, with a big switch to 5v5 coming along with it. This, along with some significant hero reworks, has produced an interesting pre-release meta for the anticipated sequel. Activision Blizzard’s long-awaited sequel to Overwatch is on its way to players, potentially as early as Spring...
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Diablo 2: Resurrected servers are down, Blizzard is investigating

Players around the world have been struggling to connect to Diablo 2: Resurrected today, with servers going offline for hours at a time since early this morning. It’s causing some understandable frustration among the action RPG game’s fans, and Blizzard says it’s investigating the issue to determine what’s causing the server outages.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go Giratina (Altered Forme) Raid guide: Counters & weaknesses

The Legendary Giratina (Altered Forme) is returning to 5-Star Raids in Pokemon Go, and we’ve got the best counters to help you take advantage of its weaknesses and defeat it. As the Season of Mischief rumbles on, the 5-Star Raid Bosses are being switched up once again. Following in the...
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

Viral FIFA 22 TikTok reveals best camera settings for FUT Champs

EA SPORTS has included a number of FIFA 22 camera settings, all of which will have their pros and cons for Ultimate Team players. If you’re looking for a shakeup, thankfully this TikTok has got all of the answers. FUT Club owners compete on a weekly basis in a handful...
FIFA
dexerto.com

Epic Games reportedly hire Star Wars producer for Fortnite movie

Epic Games appear ready to bring Fortnite to the big screen, as recent hires and reports suggest the studio is preparing for a movie (and other “scripted video programming”) based on their hit game. As reported by The Information’s Matthew Olson and Jessica Toonkel, Fortnite’s developers are now looking toward...
BUSINESS

