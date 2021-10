Galaxies are a bit like fingerprints, or snowflakes. There are many of them out there, and they can have a lot of characteristics in common, but no two are exactly alike. So, back in 2013, when two galaxies were spotted side-by-side in the distant reaches of the Universe, and which looked to be startlingly similar, astronomers were flummoxed. Now, they've finally solved the mystery of these strange "identical objects" – and the answer could have implications for understanding dark matter. The object, now named Hamilton's Object, was discovered by astronomer Timothy Hamilton of Shawnee State University by accident, in data obtained by the...

ASTRONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO