Danfoss Breaks Ground on New Manufacturing Facility

Danfoss Turbocor expansion will triple current capacity, create jobs in Tallahassee. Danfoss is excited to expand its current manufacturing operation in Tallahassee, Florida. On September 21, the company broke ground on its new manufacturing facility at an event attended by John Dailey, mayor of Tallahassee; Jurgen Fischer, president of Danfoss Climate Solutions; Cristina Parades, director of the Tallahassee-Leon County Office of Economic Vitality; Ron Miller, executive director of the Innovation Park of Tallahassee; Kimberly Moore, vice president of workforce innovation at Tallahassee Community College; and the Danfoss leadership team. The 167,000 SF building, scheduled for completion in early 2023, will host state-of-the-art manufacturing for the VTX line and two TT/TG lines for Danfoss’ Turbocor compressors. The new facility will triple current manufacturing capacity and is projected to create about 200 new jobs in order to meet the growing global demand. The company is experiencing and accelerated growth.