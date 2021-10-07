6 startup trends from Deloitte and MedTech Innovator — and warnings for established medtechs
5. Pre-seed rounds have been commonplace, with significant step-ups in average round sizes, and limited runway. “In their most recently closed funding, the average round size for pre-seed (39%) was $0.25M, seed (42%) was $1.31M, and series A (13%) was $4.85M,” the report said. “The average seed stage company has six months of funding before it will need to find additional capital.”www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
Comments / 0