The pandemic has had a huge impact on our health systems. When Covid-19 took hold last year, it brought elective procedures that drive revenue at hospitals and clinical trial enrollment to a screeching halt. News reports over the past 18 months have shown the toll it has taken on physicians, nurses and healthcare staff. But it has also paved the way for wider adoption of virtual care platforms, and other digital health tools to support remote patient monitoring.

