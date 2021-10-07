6 startup trends from Deloitte and MedTech Innovator — and warnings for established medtechs
2. Care is shifting away from the traditional inpatient setting. “Ambulatory clinics, at-home care, self-administered diagnostics, and always-on remote monitoring are growing areas of interest. Seventy percent (70%) of startup companies in the diagnostics sector have a product applicable to the point-of-care,” the report said. “These trends have implications for reimbursement and clinical support.”www.medicaldesignandoutsourcing.com
Comments / 0