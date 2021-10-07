6 startup trends from Deloitte and MedTech Innovator — and warnings for established medtechs

In 2019, the SPAC market caught fire, and not even a global pandemic could put it out. In fact, it only seemed to ignite it further. Last year, per the NYSE, 50 special purpose acquisition companies went public with health care at their center. While the trend has slowed somewhat in 2021, it has remained a popular way for fast-moving companies to reach the market.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 7 DAYS AGO