Retired prosecutor recalls years-long trial of Polly Klaas’ killer

By Rollie Atkinson, SoCoNews Staff
soconews.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Assistant D.A. Greg Jacobs shares his story a final time with fellow Rotarians. The kidnapping and murder 28 years ago of Petaluma teen-ager Polly Klaas was almost a “9/11 moment.” The tragic incident made international news, led to sweeping changes in the laws of the land and seared moments of “where were you” into almost all Sonoma County residents at the time. The kidnapping took place on Oct. 1, 1993, an otherwise quiet Friday with another grape harvest winding down and a half dozen Friday Night Lights high school football games taking place.

