Traveling the world when you are young is a thrill. There’s so much to see and do across the globe that you just can’t leave until later, and heading off on that round-the-world trip as soon as you can is a truly attractive option. However, while exploration is exciting, you may feel that life in general, and education in particular, could get in the way. Getting your college degree, a master’s, or even a Ph.D., is an important task, and balancing your need for adventure with the responsibilities of life can seem tough.

EDUCATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO