Pentagon adds graphite to stockpile list

By Shane Lasley
miningnewsnorth.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs another signal foreshadowing the growing demand for graphite, the Pentagon has added this lithium-ion battery ingredient to its newest National Defense Stockpile Acquisitions List. Published by the U.S. Defense Logistics Agency on Oct. 4, this list calls for DLA's strategic materials department to acquire up to 900 metric tons...

