Should South Korea build its own nuclear bomb?
The alliance between the United States and South Korea seems as if it should be stronger than ever. America is finally shifting its strategic attention to Asia, aided by the end of its “forever war” in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the growing North Korean nuclear threat should be energizing shared U.S. and South Korean interests in denuclearization and deterrence. At a glance, the bonds that lock Seoul and Washington together appear solid.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 1