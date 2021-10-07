CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Should South Korea build its own nuclear bomb?

By Jennifer Lind, Daryl G. Press
Washington Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe alliance between the United States and South Korea seems as if it should be stronger than ever. America is finally shifting its strategic attention to Asia, aided by the end of its “forever war” in Afghanistan. Meanwhile, the growing North Korean nuclear threat should be energizing shared U.S. and South Korean interests in denuclearization and deterrence. At a glance, the bonds that lock Seoul and Washington together appear solid.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 1

Related
hngn.com

Chinese Nuclear-Powered Stealth Submarines Could Deploy 12 ICBM if the US Engages the PLA in an All-Out War

Stealthy and silent Chinese nuclear-powered submarines stalking the Indo-Pacific could unleash nuclear Armageddon from the intercontinental ballistic missile ICBMS stored in its distinctive humpback. China, like America, has a nuclear deterrent from crossing the nuclear threshold, which is very pronounced in recent events. China has unleashed its Type 094 Jin-class...
MILITARY
The Independent

Kim vows to build 'invincible' military while slamming US

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reviewed a rare exhibition of weapons systems and vowed to build an “invincible” military, as he accused the United States of creating tensions and not taking action to prove it has no hostile intent toward the North, state media reported Tuesday.In an apparent continued effort to drive a wedge between Washington and Seoul Kim also said his drive to build up his military isn’t targeted at South Korea and that there shouldn’t be another war pitting Korean people against each other. Kim gave the speech Monday at the “Defense Development Exhibition ‘Self-Defense-2021',”...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

North Korea says dystopian Netflix hit ‘Squid Game’ is exposing to world the ‘beastly’ reality of South Korea

The recent Netflix hit series Squid Game exposes South Korean culture and its “corruption and immoral scoundrels”, a North Korean website claimed on Tuesday. Squid Game portrays an “unequal society where moneyless people are treated like chess pieces for the rich”, North Korea’s Arirang Meari website said, citing anonymous South Korean film critics.
TV & VIDEOS
Washington Post

At exhibition showing off nuclear arms, N. Korea displays apparent new weapon

TOKYO — North Korea showcased its latest nuclear and military weaponry during a "self-defense" exhibition on Monday, including a version of the "hypersonic" weapon that Pyongyang said it tested last month. Officials displayed a variety of weapons at the event, including intercontinental ballistic missiles and a new long-range cruise missile,...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Post

North Korean soldier in blue generate buzz on social media

SEOUL, South Korea — A North Korean soldier clad in a super-tight blue outfit in a state media photo has generated a buzz on social media, with some calling him “a superhero,” “a captain DPRK,” or “a rocket man.”. He was among nearly 30 soldiers who posed for a photo...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear War#Nuclear Deterrence#North Korean#South Korean#American#The South Koreans
New York Post

Kim Jong Un displays missile arsenal, claims US causing instability

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un announced Monday that he is building an “invincible” military that will have the capability to launch a nuclear strike at the US — adding that its development serves to deter a “hostile” US causing instability in the region. The leader of the Hermit Kingdom,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
Country
France
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
India
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Country
China
lareviewofbooks.org

Handbook of Contemporary South Korea

I began living in and writing about Korea, an endeavor in which I’ve now been engaged for years, with practically no academic preparation. After graduating university, I audited a few lectures on Korean popular culture, then tried to take community-college Korean 101, which ended up cancelled for lack of enrollment. Later, after moving to Los Angeles, I signed up for language courses at the Korean Cultural Center on Wilshire Boulevard. They formed a pyramid, the top being a modestly sized “advanced” level (though many of us could barely string a sentence together) and the bottom an introductory level popular enough to spread across multiple classrooms. Of the throng of beginners there, a large proportion seemed to have come to the language through love of Korean pop music and television dramas. Whatever our individual motivations, all of eagerly partook of the offerings of South Korea’s newly ascendant cultural empire.
ASIA
Seattle Times

‘Starting a fire’: U.S. and China enter dangerous territory over Taiwan

The 25 Chinese fighter jets, bombers and other warplanes flew in menacing formations off the southern end of Taiwan, a show of military might on China’s National Day, Oct. 1. The incursions, dozens upon dozens, continued into the night and the days that followed and surged to the highest numbers ever Monday, when 56 warplanes tested Taiwan’s beleaguered air defenses.
MILITARY
thedrive

Newly Declassified Data Shows Unexplained Increase In U.S. Nuclear Warhead Stockpile

There had been no increases in the stockpile for over 25 years before this data point was released. At the latest official public count, the U.S. military possesses a stockpile of 3,750 nuclear warheads, with approximately 2,000 more that have been retired and are awaiting disposal. Under the Trump administration, however, a small but unusual bump in stockpile size occurred between 2018 and 2019, according to these same figures. The unexplained increase in the total number of warheads in inventory is apparently only the second reported instance of its kind since the end of the Cold War.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy