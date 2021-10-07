Trends Taking Over Homes
COVID trends have completely changed the way U.S. consumers renovate. Research by The House of Rohl shows that homeowners have done major renovations and created multiple spaces for functionality, health and wellness and general updating. According to Kitchen and Bath Design, The House of Rohl shows more than one in three (36%) respondents plan to update their kitchen or bathroom(s) this year or early next year, the survey found, while 44% with a combined household income of at least $150K plan to update one of these rooms. Half of survey respondents said they want to renovate their homes with guest entertaining in mind, which can take the form of revamped outdoor spaces, additional seating areas and upgraded furniture, researchers added.bdmag.com
Comments / 0