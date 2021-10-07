CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

“The Walking Dead”: First Pictures Of Its New Spin-Off

By Lisa Durant
asapland.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA universe that began with a series that is already arriving for its tenth season is increasingly expanding. Because as we have the MCU with its heroes and villains that do not stop growing. As well as we also have the DC Multiverse. So there is a third title that...

asapland.com

Comments / 2

Related
Forbes

We Finally Know Where The Walking Dead’s Rick Grimes Is

Not about when George R.R. Martin’s next book will come out. The Winds Of Winter won’t be out by winter. Not about when Half-Life 3 will come out. Valve’s next shooter will probably be something you play with your mind. No, the only answer we have is where The Walking...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

The Walking Dead is hiding a big Eugene twist

AMC's The Walking Dead is shuffling toward its own endgame, and some 11 years after the series first aired under very different circumstances, there's no telling how things will round off. As Angela Kang's zombie showstopper continues to use the comic series of the same name as a loose framework, season 11 is setting up some major twists.
TV SERIES
NME

‘House Of The Dragon’: watch the first trailer for the ‘Game Of Thrones’ spin-off

The first trailer for the upcoming Game Of Thrones prequel show House Of The Dragon has been released. The 10-episode series will air at an unspecified date in 2022 on HBO Max. It is set 300 years before the timeline of Game of Thrones and follows the House Targaryen up to a bloody civil war called the Dance Of Dragons, which threatens to end the Targaryen reign.
TV SERIES
gamerevolution.com

Did Rick die in The Walking Dead?

Rick Grimes was the star of The Walking Dead and the glue that held the group together for nine seasons. There was a major time skip after his apparent death in episode five of the ninth season, and we’ve seen nothing of Rick since then. So, we’re left to wonder whether Rick died in The Walking Dead or if he cheated death once again.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Holt
Person
Robert Kirkman
Person
Nicolas Cantu
Person
Annet Mahendru
Person
Nico Tortorella
FanSided

The Walking Dead’s first walker: Teddy Bear Girl

She’s affectionally known as Teddy Bear Girl by The Walking Dead fandom, but did you know her real name is Summer? The first walker killed by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was a small girl in pajamas, a bathrobe and fuzzy slippers. We see her slippered feet shuffle along as she stops to pick up her discarded teddy bear. Rick, thinking he is talking to a little girl, shouts out to her, but when she turns, we see a disfigured girl with dead milky eyes, and everyone knows she is a walker.
TV SERIES
TVOvermind

The Walking Dead is Going Out With a Whimper…So Far

Being bold enough to say that a lot of people had high hopes for season 11 of The Walking Dead isn’t too hard, but thinking that it was going to be any better than the seasons that have come before it was an iffy proposition. The Whisperer’s War was probably the best thing that’s happened to the show in a while, apart from the final confrontation with Negan and his people, but even that might be up for debate seeing as how it ended. Personally, the survivors hiding among the dead and taking out the Whisperers was kind of fun, but it didn’t feel as though it lasted long enough since the final fight felt like it should have been something that took at least a third of the final episode. When all was said and done though, the fighting did end, and a substantial number of walkers were allowed to plummet to their final rest. But then there are plenty to go around obviously since even after years of slaughtering walkers and their fellow humans, the survivors can’t help but continue to be plagued by the dead as they continue to show up in droves.
TV SERIES
aiptcomics

‘The Walking Dead’ releases teaser for its return next year

Over the weekend, AMC released a new teaser for The Walking Dead‘s second portion of its super-sized final season. The eight episode batch will premiere on February 20, 2022 with early access for AMC+ subscribers beginning February 13. Despite being less than 30 seconds, we still get some tantalizing looks...
TV SERIES
UPI News

8 new 'Walking Dead' episodes coming in February

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- AMC announced the premiere date for the second run of The Walking Dead Season 11 on Friday. Eight new episodes will premiere Feb. 22, 2022 at 9 p.m. EST. A teaser shows Daryl (Norman Reedus) questioning whether their choices even matter anymore. Commonwealth Gov. Pamela Milton (Laila Robins) makes her appearance.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Walking Dead#Mcu
TVOvermind

Will Negan And Rick Ever Meet Again In The Walking Dead?

With Rick Grimes absent from The Walking Dead, Negan has basically become the new hero of the show. Well, to put it more accurately, the new anti-hero of the show. I’m sure Daryl has become the new hero, while Megan has taken his place as the new anti-hero of The Walking Dead. And if you’ve been keeping up with the show, you now know where every character is currently standing. A bit of a spoiler alert, but Daryl is being kept prisoner by a group of hostile religious zealots called the Reapers, Eugene and his group are familiarizing themselves with the Commonwealth, Aaron and Carol are working with other trying to keep Alexandria alive, and Maggie is separated from her group and desperately looking for food. And guess who’s with her? The man who killed her husband and The Walking Dead’s best villain, Negan This is the last season of The Walking Dead and as of now, it looks like this season is still just setting things up. As a fan who has read the comics until the very end, I know how it all ends. Since the show likes to do things differently, it’s obvious that they intend to end it a different way, but other fans who have read the comic should have an idea on how it will all end. Here’s a little spoiler alert that’s not really a spoiler: in the comic, Carl grows up and has a daughter with Sophia (who’s dead in the show) and he lives in a world where humanity is once again rebuilding civilization. Seriously, that was a good ending to the series.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Walking Dead Season 11: Is Michonne Returning?

The Walking Dead (TWD) Season 11 approaches the mid-season finale, and fans still hope that Rick Grimes, (Andrew Lincoln) returns. Recall, he went off in the helicopter at the end of Season 9 of the AMC show. Then, Michonne, (Danai Gurira) disappeared from the show in Season 10. While TWD fans hope for a return of Rick, they also hope for more of Michonne. Some fans grew very excited as they think a promo for Episode 8 hints at a return. Plus, they hope for the sake of Rick’s daughter, Judith Grimes (Cailey Fleming) that she returns.
TV SERIES
celebratingthesoaps.com

The Walking Dead: Was Negan Actually Worse Than Rick Grimes?

The Walking Dead (TWD) Season 11 brings a lot about Maggie Greene, (Lauren Cohan) and Negan Smith, ((Jeffrey Dean Morgan.) While fans hope for a return of Rick Grimes, (Andrew Lincoln), they might not see him in this arc. However, Negan revisited the time he murdered Maggie’s husband Glenn, (Steven Yuen). Recall, back then Rick had not yet flown off with the mysterious Helicopters. Of course, Maggie hates Negan in Season 11. But was Negan more brutal than Rick?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
TVLine

Walking Dead Sets 2022 Return Date — Plus, Trailer for Part 2 of Final Season

The Walking Dead won’t conclude the first of its three final-season arcs until Sunday’s installment of the AMC drama (9/8c), but already, the network has announced when the series will return with the next eight hours of its 24-episode sendoff: Sunday, Feb. 20, at 9/8c. (The premiere, like every episode, will be available a week early on AMC+.) The show also dropped a new trailer for the second leg of its long goodbye. In it, we get not only a joyful reunion between Daryl and his Lil’ Ass-Kicker, Judith, but an introduction to Homeland vet Laila Robins’ Pamela Milton, aka the...
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Walking Dead Season 10: Some Secret before Finale

Walking dead season 10 released their trailer through AMC Media. Officials are said that the premiere date is delayed of the final season of Walking Dead. After releasing the Walking Dead Season 10, this final season will bring back with many questions. There is some secret that reveals in Season 10, and the huge surprise that gives by the Season 10 trailer is the return of Maggie. In the previous season, Lauren Cohen is played the role of Maggie.
TV SERIES
asapland.com

Fear of the Walking Dead Season 6: Trailer Launch shows Release Date

The first trailer of Fear the walking dead season 6 was released a few days before. Trailer release confirms that it Season 6 will release after Walking Dead Season 10 Finale. Let’s see what is the other revelation included in the trailer, and what will be the release date of Fear the walking dead Season 6, on which platform you can see, and what is the basic plot of season 6, all these questions’ answer will see in further part.
TV SERIES
undeadwalking.com

Who is Frost on The Walking Dead?

During the most recent episode of The Walking Dead, a man named Frost (Glenn Stanton) was tortured by the Reapers and then by Daryl Dixon to ultimately be killed by the leader of the Reapers, Pope. Some fans were confused as to who Frost was in the storyline. When Maggie...
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

The Walking Dead showrunner on that fiery cliffhanger

Warning: This article contains spoilers from "For Blood," Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead. The Walking Dead decided it would be cruel and unusual punishment to leave us with a cliffhanger while the show went off the air until 2022, so it didn't. Instead, the show left us with multiple cliffhangers!
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The Walking Dead's Final Season Part 1 Was Secretly a Villain's Origin Story

Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned — or a Reaper burned. Spoiler warning for Season 11 Episode 8, "For Blood." The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang explains the "villain's origin story" told over the first eight episodes of Season 11A, ending with Leah (Lynn Collins) waging war against Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Daryl's (Norman Reedus) family to avenge her fallen brothers-in-arms. A Maggie-obsessed Pope (Ritchie Coster) spirals out of control when he tries to sacrifice his squad if it means killing his enemy — only for Leah to then kill Pope and turn on Daryl, siding with her family over his.
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

The Bodyguard Remake Is Putting a New Spin on Its Lead Character

It was confirmed earlier this month that Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner movie, The Bodyguard is getting a brand new remake, with Matthew Lopez writing the new take on the story of the pop star who falls in love with her bodyguard while he attempts to keep her safe. During an interview with Variety, Lopez discussed a number of subjects including his historic Best Play Tony Award win and what he hopes to achieve with his new version of the 90s hit.
TV SHOWS

Comments / 0

Community Policy