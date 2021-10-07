‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ TV program shows realistic Nigerian lifestyles
Recently, I sat on a panel from Warner Bros. Television Group called “Her Story,” which presented women principals of new and returning fall shows. The panel was part of the summer CTAM Television Critics Association event, and among many shows, one series that interested me was “Bob Hearts Abishola” and its co-executive producer and co-creator Gina Yashere, who plays Kemi—a nurse who works at the same Detroit hospital as Abishola and is Abishola’s best friend. The series runs on CBS on Monday nights and stars Abishola, a cardiac nurse, who is a Nigerian immigrant played by Folake Olowofoyeku. She is now engaged to a white businessman named Bob—who is played by Billy Gardell. And although Abishola shuns Bob’s advances at first, by the beginning of Season 3, they are headed to the altar in Nigeria.chicagocrusader.com
Comments / 0