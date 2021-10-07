CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ TV program shows realistic Nigerian lifestyles

By Elaine Hegwood Bowen, M.S.J.
chicagocrusader.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, I sat on a panel from Warner Bros. Television Group called “Her Story,” which presented women principals of new and returning fall shows. The panel was part of the summer CTAM Television Critics Association event, and among many shows, one series that interested me was “Bob Hearts Abishola” and its co-executive producer and co-creator Gina Yashere, who plays Kemi—a nurse who works at the same Detroit hospital as Abishola and is Abishola’s best friend. The series runs on CBS on Monday nights and stars Abishola, a cardiac nurse, who is a Nigerian immigrant played by Folake Olowofoyeku. She is now engaged to a white businessman named Bob—who is played by Billy Gardell. And although Abishola shuns Bob’s advances at first, by the beginning of Season 3, they are headed to the altar in Nigeria.

CBS's 'Bob Hearts Abishola' Is Based off True Life Events of Co-Creator Gina Yashere

Since its debut in 2019, CBS’s romantic sitcom Bob Hearts Abishola has been charming audiences. The series follows Bob Wheeler (Billy Gardell), the head of a compression sock company who suffers a heart attack. When Bob wakes up from the hospital, he bonds with his nurse, Abishola Adebambo (Folake Olowofoyeku), and ends up falling for her. Abishola is an immigrant from Nigeria with a son, Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.), and a close-knit traditional family with whom she lives.
