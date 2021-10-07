CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayette County, GA

Project Love Campaign Provides Holiday Meals to Homebound Seniors

By The Citizen
The Citizen Online
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFayette Senior Services (FSS) announces the start of the annual Meals On Wheels (MOW) Project Love campaign and FSS are challenging the citizens and businesses of our community to make a difference this holiday season by donating to this great cause. Each year, FSS, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, takes initiative to raise awareness and funds to help combat hunger and isolation for seniors in need. In a year that has brought so many changes, we could all use a little more connection and a lot more love! Project Love seeks to enhance and expand the connections of seniors to our community by providing a daily meal delivery and check-in visit while enhancing those connections through holiday and weekend meals. This fundraiser is critical in providing holiday and weekend meals throughout the year to homebound seniors in our community that are not covered by the general funding FSS receives annually for the MOW program. For as little as $5, one meal can be provided to feed a senior. There is no limit to the number of meals that can be purchased and general donations are welcomed. For every five dollars, we all fall short of our goal of $40,000 (8,000 meals), one less holiday meal will be delivered to a senior in need. Donation forms and additional information can be found at www.fayss.org and at a Fayette Senior Services’ location, 4 Center Drive-in Fayetteville, or 203 McIntosh Trail in Peachtree City. All donations are tax-deductible. With support from both residents and the business community, hundreds of seniors will experience the love our community offers as well as the comfort and joy of having a nutritious meal during the holidays.

