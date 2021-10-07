DMN: Alabama investor purchases huge Craig Ranch apartment community in McKinney
An Alabama investor has purchased a large McKinney apartment community in the Craig Ranch area, according to a story in The Dallas Morning News. Birmingham-based Harbert Management Corp. purchased The Parkside at Craig Ranch, which has more than 1,800 units in the 2,200-acre Craig Ranch development. The community was built over the past seven years by Columbus Realty Partners, according to the article.mckinney.bubblelife.com
