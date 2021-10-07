CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DMN: Alabama investor purchases huge Craig Ranch apartment community in McKinney

By DBJ Staff
An Alabama investor has purchased a large McKinney apartment community in the Craig Ranch area, according to a story in The Dallas Morning News. Birmingham-based Harbert Management Corp. purchased The Parkside at Craig Ranch, which has more than 1,800 units in the 2,200-acre Craig Ranch development. The community was built over the past seven years by Columbus Realty Partners, according to the article.

mckinney.bubblelife.com

People of Plano: Meet Meagan Wauters

Lyla’s: Clothing Decor & More started as a pop-up shop, making occasional appearances around Plano. Now, it sits nestled among the Historic Downtown shopping strip along 15th Street. Owner Meagan... Continue on to full article...
PLANO, TX
