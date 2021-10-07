Hempstead, New York’s Own Fastlane Lord New Single
Hempstead, New York’s Fastlane Lord made major waves when he dropped his hard-hitting single “Changes” earlier this year which has seen major success and he’s back with another banger! “Changes” definitely took a more political road, while reflecting on real life situations while “WAR” is definitely a change of pace and takes it to the streets. This further solidifies Fastlane Lord’s ability to be versatile and connect with true Hip Hop heads in various ways. His new single “WAR” is just what the streets needed for the fall and features Houston native Lil Jairmy. When asked why he tapped Lil Jairmy for this project he stated, “I chose Lil Jairmy as a feature because he’s the hottest in his city of Houston, plus he has the backing of Lil Baby.” He also stated that the song almost didn’t happen because they were both late to the recording session, but being the two talented rappers they are, they made it happen with limited time and the rest was history.thisis50.com
