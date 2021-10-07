Commercial driver’s license renewal now offered online in Iowa

The Iowa Department of Transportation announced today that it has expanded its online services to include renewals of commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs). The new online renewal option is available to all CDL holders, except those who have a hazardous materials endorsement (endorsements H or X) or customers moving from a commercial learner’s permit (CLP) to a CDL. Customers who hold a hazardous materials endorsement are required to retake a knowledge test at each renewal, making online renewal not possible.