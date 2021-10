Arkansas lawmakers in both the House and the Senate voted Wednesday afternoon to adopt a congressional redistricting map that will pull strongly Democratic minority communities in Pulaski County into two separate stalwart Republican districts, thereby diluting their voting power. The map splits the state’s capital city in two, the capital county in three, and pulls the chances of Democrats winning a seat in Arkansas’s congressional delegation further out of reach. Sebastian County also gets divided with the Greenwood School District going to the Third congressional district.

PULASKI COUNTY, AR ・ 6 DAYS AGO