Manhattan, NY

We watched 18 hours of congestion pricing hearings so you don’t have to

By Annie McDonough
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter nearly 18 hours, hundreds of public speakers and an admittedly small number of technical glitches, the first series of virtual public hearings on congestion pricing is complete. The plan to toll vehicles in Manhattan’s Central Business District – south of 60th Street – has languished for two years despite passing the state legislature in 2019. In those years, it has at times seemed like the headlines declaring that New York City would be the first in the nation to implement such a scheme would be in need of re-writing. It’s been a long two years for advocates of congestion pricing, the goal of which is to lower congestion, and thus air and noise pollution, in the heavily clogged zone and raise $15 billion for the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to fund transit improvements in the process.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congestion Pricing#Infrastructure#Traffic Accident#Trump
