Building a 1932 Ford 3-Window Coupe With the Right Combination of New Parts

MotorTrend Magazine
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTen thousand street rods showed up at Back To The 50's in St. Paul last summer. All of them were remarkable in one way or another, but a 1932 Ford 3-window coupe with contemporary style, striking blue paint, and an all-business rake kept distracting us every time we walked by. After a few inspections, we met Rob Bush from Chattanooga, Tennessee, the owner and co-builder of the attention-getting coupe, who gave us the full story. His award-winning Deuce was a 19-year project, but it had been on his mind for more than 50.

www.motortrend.com

