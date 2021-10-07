Building a 1932 Ford 3-Window Coupe With the Right Combination of New Parts

This modern Corvette has a vintage silhouette. A select few 2002 Corvettes got a conversion called Avelate, only 30, to be exact. Of those few 30, only 11 were made with the split window option. The package came with the price of a hefty $100,000 to make it the car you see, but examples can sometimes be bought for a bargain, getting you into a six figure car for a fraction of the price. Examples like this 2002 Chevy Corvette Avelate Split Window Coupe from Vicari are not ones a collector of unique cars is going to want to ignore - it’s a rare find that won’t come around again anytime soon.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO