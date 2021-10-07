CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Christiansburg, VA

Trustee’s Sale 3225 Springview Drive, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073 (Parcel ID: 030275; Tax Map No.: 090-C 7 32)

montcova.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefault having been made in the terms of a certain Deed of Trust dated April 21, 2009, in the original principal amount of $110,398.00 and recorded in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of the County of Montgomery, Virginia as Instrument No. 2009004870, and modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument No. 2013001123, the undersigned Substitute Trustees will sell at public auction on December 10, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., in front of the building housing the Montgomery County Circuit Court, 55 E. Main Street, Christiansburg, VA 24073, the property designated as Lot 32, shown on plat entitled “Springview Subdivision Phase I”, recorded in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office in Plat Book 15, page 403. Sale is subject to all prior liens, easements, restrictions, covenants, and conditions, if any, of record, or other matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the premises. TERMS: CASH. A deposit of $11,000.00 or 10% of the sale price, whichever is lower, will be required of the successful bidder at time of sale. Prior to the sale, interested bidders will be required to register with and must present a bid deposit which may be held during the sale by the trustee. The bid deposit must be certified funds and/or cash, but no more than $9,900.00 of cash will be accepted. The successful bidder’s deposit will be retained at the sale and applied to the sale price. If held by the trustee, all other bid deposits will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders. Settlement is to be made within 15 days. The successful bidder will be responsible for obtaining possession of the property, and for all costs and fees related to recording the Trustee’s Deed, including the grantors tax. The successful bidder will be required to execute a Memorandum of Trustee’s Sale, available for review on the Foreclosure Sales page of www.glasserlaw.com, outlining additional terms of sale and settlement. A Trustee’s Deed will be prepared by Trustee’s attorney at high bidder’s expense. This is a communication from a debt collector. Glasser and Glasser, P.L.C. on behalf of Atlantic Trustee Services, L.L.C., and/or M. Brennan Hutt d/b/a H&H Abstracting and/or Rocky Mount Title, Inc. and/or Auction.com-VA, LLC, Substitute Trustees, Crown Center Building, Suite 600, 580 East Main Street, Norfolk, VA 23510, File No. 222193-02, Tel: (757) 321-6465, between 10:00 a.m. & 12:00 noon only.

montcova.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in 2000.
ECONOMY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and mysoginistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Christiansburg, VA
Montgomery County, VA
Business
State
Virginia State
County
Montgomery County, VA
Local
Virginia Business
City
Norfolk, VA
Christiansburg, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trustee#Tax Sale#Deed Of Trust#Substitute Trustees#Clerk S Office#Plat Book 15#Foreclosure
The Hill

Navy engineer, wife accused of espionage plot

A Navy employee and his wife were arrested on Saturday for selling data on the design of nuclear-powered warships for almost a year to an individual they believed to be a foreign government representative but was in fact an undercover FBI agent. Jonathan Toebbe, 42, and his wife, Diana Toebbe,...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy