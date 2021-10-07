Trustee’s Sale 3225 Springview Drive, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073 (Parcel ID: 030275; Tax Map No.: 090-C 7 32)

Default having been made in the terms of a certain Deed of Trust dated April 21, 2009, in the original principal amount of $110,398.00 and recorded in the Clerk’s Office of the Circuit Court of the County of Montgomery, Virginia as Instrument No. 2009004870, and modified by a Loan Modification Agreement recorded as Instrument No. 2013001123, the undersigned Substitute Trustees will sell at public auction on December 10, 2021, at 3:00 p.m., in front of the building housing the Montgomery County Circuit Court, 55 E. Main Street, Christiansburg, VA 24073, the property designated as Lot 32, shown on plat entitled “Springview Subdivision Phase I”, recorded in the aforesaid Clerk’s Office in Plat Book 15, page 403. Sale is subject to all prior liens, easements, restrictions, covenants, and conditions, if any, of record, or other matters which would be disclosed by an accurate survey or inspection of the premises. TERMS: CASH. A deposit of $11,000.00 or 10% of the sale price, whichever is lower, will be required of the successful bidder at time of sale. Prior to the sale, interested bidders will be required to register with and must present a bid deposit which may be held during the sale by the trustee. The bid deposit must be certified funds and/or cash, but no more than $9,900.00 of cash will be accepted. The successful bidder’s deposit will be retained at the sale and applied to the sale price. If held by the trustee, all other bid deposits will be returned to the unsuccessful bidders. Settlement is to be made within 15 days. The successful bidder will be responsible for obtaining possession of the property, and for all costs and fees related to recording the Trustee’s Deed, including the grantors tax. The successful bidder will be required to execute a Memorandum of Trustee’s Sale, available for review on the Foreclosure Sales page of www.glasserlaw.com, outlining additional terms of sale and settlement. A Trustee’s Deed will be prepared by Trustee’s attorney at high bidder’s expense. This is a communication from a debt collector. Glasser and Glasser, P.L.C. on behalf of Atlantic Trustee Services, L.L.C., and/or M. Brennan Hutt d/b/a H&H Abstracting and/or Rocky Mount Title, Inc. and/or Auction.com-VA, LLC, Substitute Trustees, Crown Center Building, Suite 600, 580 East Main Street, Norfolk, VA 23510, File No. 222193-02, Tel: (757) 321-6465, between 10:00 a.m. & 12:00 noon only.