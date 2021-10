Stocks are mixed at midday, as Wall Street looks over a fresh batch of inflation data and corporate earnings reports. According to the Labor Department, the U.S. consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.4% from August to September, and 5.4% year-over-year, both slightly above what economists expected. Meanwhile, earnings are beginning to trickle in, most notably bank names, with JPMorgan Chase (JPM) chiming in with a blowout report earlier today. At last check, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is down around 190 points, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) is also trading in the red; both indexes are heading for their fourth-straight day of losses. The Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), meanwhile, is bucking the broader-market trend, boasting a respectable lead this afternoon.

STOCKS ・ 12 HOURS AGO