Public Safety

Hit and run driver arrested—faces multiple charges resulting from fatal accident

By Brownsville Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare A man who allegedly was the hit and run driver that struck and killed a man in Brownsville one […]. To access this post please login to your account. If you haven't already done so, you can subscribe now to access the Brownsville Press.

WWAY NewsChannel 3

Arrest made in fatal hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Highway Patrol has made an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run on Carolina Beach Road. Troopers say Adam Kendall Marshall, 22, was arrested on Tuesday in connection with the hit and run that killed Ammad Brown. The incident happened at 12:51 a.m. on Sunday.
1310kfka.com

CSP looks for driver in fatal hit-and-run near Fort Collins

The Colorado State Patrol needs your help finding the vehicle that struck and killed a bicyclist in a hit-and-run near Fort Collins. It happened sometime Wednesday after 8 p.m. or early Thursday morning on the 2200 block of North Shields Street about a half-mile south of Highway 287. Troopers say there they found a man dead; his bicycle was tossed to the side. Investigators say they’re looking for a gray 2009 or 2010 Toyota RAV4 or similar SUV that they say should have sustained heavy front-right bumper and windshield damage.
Union Leader

Man arrested after chase was on parole in fatal hit-and-run

A man who was arrested after a high-speed chase on Interstate 89 this week was on parole after serving time in prison for negligent homicide in a hit-and-run crash that killed an off-duty Hopkinton police officer in August 2008. Court records show that Jeffrey Dennis, 35, was convicted in December...
Shreveport Magazine

Man shot police officer to death outside the police station ‘because the officer tased his associate the day before’

A 26-year-old police officer was shot to death on his first shift in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to tragic reports. Authorities say the officer had been killed at 1 a.m. on Saturday. According to the statement, the 26-year-old man was working his first shift when he was killed outside of the police station.
MassLive.com

Driver of tractor-trailer fell asleep before hitting Massachusetts State Police cruiser, authorities say

The driver of a tractor-trailer that slammed into the back of a Massachusetts State Police cruiser Tuesday night fell asleep before the crash, officials said. Just before midnight, the tractor-trailer veered into the breakdown lane of Interstate 95 in Weston and hit an unmarked cruiser that had its emergency lights on. A 33-year-old state trooper sitting in the vehicle was seriously injured, according to state police spokesman Dave Procopio.
CBS Denver

Twin Boys Suffer Severe Injuries, Jeffco Sheriff’s Deputies Arrest Parents, Jeremy & Jonelle Esposito

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies arrested two parents who they say abused their twin children. Jeremy Esposito, 34, and Jonelle Esposito, 28, face charges of child abuse resulting in severe bodily injury. Deputies say they responded to a hospital on Oct. 3 after staff told them a 6-week-old baby was brought in with severe injuries. Deputies responded to the child’s home where they found the child’s twin brother also had severe injuries. Jeremy Esposito (left) and Jonelle Esposito (right) (credit: Jefferson County Sheriff) They say the boys suffered skull fractures, a spinal injury, leg and rib fractures, burns and bruising around the face and severe malnourishment. Investigators say one of the twins tested positive for illegal narcotics. There was also an older sibling in the home, but investigators did not state whether that child had injuries as well. The babies are now with Child Protective Services, and the other sibling is with family. According to online court records, bond for both suspects has been set at $200,000. They are scheduled to appear in Jefferson County court Friday.  
Daily Mail

Nurse and patient in the back of an ambulance are killed after truck slams into the vehicle - with five more rushed to hospital after horror highway crash

A nurse and elderly patient travelling in the back of an ambulance have tragically died in a horror highway crash in Central Queensland. Seven people were involved in the crash on the Capricornia Highway at Stanwell near Rockhampton on Monday afternoon. The ambulance was stopped at roadworks when the B-double...
CBS Pittsburgh

Police Working Multiple Leads In Death Of Sharon Benyo, Whose Body Was Found In Chippewa Township

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Investigators say they’re working multiple leads after a woman was found shot to death in Beaver County. “We are working around the clock on this case. We’re on a proper path at this point, and I’m hoping we can bring some type of arrest here in the near future,” said Chippewa Police Chief Eric Hermick. An autopsy showed 46-year-old Sharon Benyo was shot twice in the head, officials said during a press conference Thursday. Benyo’s body was discovered by a gas line worker nearby Route 51 Constitution Boulevard about 500 yards west of McKinley Avenue. Police say...
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED ON MULTIPLE CHARGES

One person was arrested on multiple charges after a strange incident Saturday by Brenham Police. On Saturday, at 12:10 AM, Officer Ha responded to the 2300 block of Becker Drive in reference to a call dispatch received of Suspicious Persons that were being very loud and possibly intoxicated. Officers Ha and Garrnet made contact with one individual in a vehicle that had the strong odor of marijuana emitting from it. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana was located inside the vehicle. During the investigation, JaMichael Adams, 25 of Brenham, exited an apartment and advised officers that the marijuana they located was his. Adams refused to follow commands of Officers and when they went to detain him in handcuffs he resisted. Officers were able to get Adams into custody for Possession of Marijuana as well as Resisting Arrest or Detention. Once in custody Adams advised Officers that he had an additional illegal substance on his person and Officers were able to locate a white powder substance consistent with Cocaine. Adams was also charged with Possession of Controlled Substance.
Community Policy