A Roseburg man was arrested for a reported menacing incident on Sunday. A report from Roseburg Police said at about 3:00 a.m. the suspect was angered when a woman flushed his heroin, so he took the woman’s phone and then grabbed her by the neck in an attempt to place her in fear of serious injury. The incident occurred in the 2300 block of Southeast Chinaberry Avenue.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO