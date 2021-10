The Mon-Rose Titans are riding a four game winning steak as they take on the Orion Chargers on Thursday night. A win makes the Titans playoff eligible this season but it means just as much historically. In the time that Mon-Rose has played against Orion, they’ve never beaten the Chargers. Thus tonight’s game is a big one for the Titans and their high powered run game led by Running Back Derek Chandler and Quarterback Silas Braun. Coach Jeremy Adolphson previewed tonight’s Mon-Rose vs Oregon match up in this interview for The Overtime on LocalSportsNow.com.

FOOTBALL ・ 13 DAYS AGO