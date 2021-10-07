CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

SAFF Championship 2021: Baffling team selection and toothless attack - What we learned from India's 0-0 draw against Sri Lanka

goal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndia's struggles continue against teams who prefer to sit back and soak pressure... It was another frustrating afternoon for the beleaguered Indian head coach Igor Stimac. His troops went up against a Sri Lankan side that is ranked 98-places behind them in the FIFA rankings and not only did the team fail to bag three points but they also looked insipid, disjointed, and clueless. And Igor Stimac has to face the brunt, along with the players who underperformed.

www.goal.com

Comments / 1

Related
goal.com

SAFF Championship 2021: Sri Lanka squad list and fixtures

Take a look at the 23-member Sri Lanka squad that will play their trade in the SAFF Championship... Sri Lankan national team coach Amir Alagic was overseeing the preparations of his team for the SAFF Championship 2021 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. They were supposed to fly to Qatar but due to visa problems, they had to change their destination to Saudi Arabia. They reached Maldives on Tuesday and will now undergo a three-day quarantine.
SPORTS
firstsportz.com

SAFF Championship: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are all set to start their journey in the SAFF Championship 2021 as they face each other in the very first match of the tournament. Let’s check out the preview of both the teams before the fixture and also the television broadcaster where the match will be live.
SPORTS
chatsports.com

SAFF Championship 2021: Ali Ashfaq of Maldives, Sunil Chhetri of India - Who are the key players of each team?

India, Maldives, Sunil Chhetri, SAFF Championship, Ali Ashfaq, South Asian Football Federation, Bangladesh, Bhaichung Bhutia, Igor Štimac, Amrinder Singh. Ali Ashfaq has more goals in SAFF Championships than both Sunil Chhetri and Bhaichung Bhutia... The SAFF Championship will kick off on October 1 with hosts Maldives locking horns with Nepal...
SPORTS
goal.com

SAFF Championship 2021: We play in a style that will get us results, says India coach Igor Stimac

The Croatian coach mentioned that the level of football in ISL and international is different... Igor Stimac's India will focus on getting the three points when they take on Bangladesh in the SAFF Championship 2021 at the National Football Stadium in Male on Monday evening. The Croatian coach did not mince words to express that India will adopt a pragmatic approach against the Bangla Tigers that will help them win, rather than trying `to experiment.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Subhasish Bose
Person
Liston Colaco
Person
Sahal Abdul Samad
Person
Suresh Singh
neworleanssun.com

SAFF Championship: India look to justify favourites tag as they kickstart campaign against Bangladesh

Male [Maldives], October 4 (ANI): When it comes to the South Asian Football Federation Football (SAFF) Championship, no other team has enjoyed success as much as India. Having emerged triumphant in seven out of 12 editions in the competition, the Blue Tigers have dominated the competition more than any other nation. They will be looking to build on that record as they lock horns with Bangladesh in their opening game at the National Football Stadium, Maldives, on Monday.
SPORTS
goal.com

SAFF Championship 2021: 10-man Bangladesh come back from behind to draw with India

India have been struck by a 1-1 draw against Bangladesh in a SAFF Championship 2021 tie at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives, on Monday. Sunil Chhetri (26') had put the Blue Tigers in front in the first half before Bangladesh were down to 10 men after Bishwanath Ghosh (54') was sent off in the second half. However, Yeasin Arafat (74') graciously accepted his offer to score the equaliser as Oscar Bruzon's men did well to hold on for a point.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sri Lanka Army#Saff Championship#Toothless#Indian#A Sri Lankan#Croatian#The Blue Tigers
olympics.com

SAFF Championship: India held to goalless draw by Sri Lanka

The Indian football team played out a goalless draw against Sri Lanka in the SAFF Championship 2021 at the National Football Stadium in Male, the Maldives on Thursday. India, ranked 107th in the latest FIFA rankings, were out looking for their first win of the tournament against world No. 205 Sri Lanka. Sunil Chhetri and Co. were held to a 1-1 draw by Bangladesh in their opening match.
FIFA
goal.com

SAFF Championship 2021: Draw against Sri Lanka further highlights India's attacking woes

India hardly troubled Sri Lankan goalkeeper Sujan Perera under the sticks... Football history is replete with examples where weaker nations have dug deep and shown grit to snatch a point against relative heavyweights. In most cases, it is the goalkeeper or a defender who hogs the limelight, thanks to their courageous defensive actions. More often than not, they assume a stature of mythical proportions at the end of the match.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Doha, QA
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Country
Sri Lanka
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Colombia vs Brazil live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifying fixture online and on TV tonight

Brazil face Colombia tonight in a Conmebol World Cup qualifying fixture, as the Selecao look to edge closer to booking their place in Qatar next year. Tite’s side made a perfect start to their qualifying campaign with eight wins from their first eight matches and face a triple header this week with matches against Venezuela and Uruguay either side of their trip to the Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla. Wins over Peru and Chile last month were overshadowed by their fixture against Argentina, which was suspended after kick-off due to an alleged Covid-19 protocol breach. Colombia face a battle to seal...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Nepal 0-0 India LIVE: Follow SAFF Championship 2021 clash in real time

Anirudh Thapa IN Suresh OUT, Udanta Singh IN Manvir Singh OUT. Yasir goes past a defender on the right flank and sends a cross inside the box for Manvir Singh who attempts a header from a close range but the Nepalese goalkeeper manages to keep the ball away from goal with a quality save.
SPORTS
goal.com

SAFF Championship 2021: From poor finishing to a nervy defence - Three things that we learned from India's 1-0 win over Nepal

India were far from convincing in their narrow victory against Nepal... Igor Stimac was witnessed doing a bit of jig after Sunil Chhetri finally sent the ball to the back of the net to give India the lead against a gritty Nepal in their SAFF Championship fixture on Sunday. And immediately after the final whistle, there was a fist pump as he embraced his assistant Shanmugam Venkatesh.
SPORTS
goal.com

Nigeria 0-1 Central African Republic: What did we learn?

Gernot Rohr’s team were defeated at the death by the Wild Beasts, but there were still a few pick outs from the reverse in Lagos. Gernot Rohr has a lot to ponder after surprising loss. Nigeria were beaten 1-0 in Lagos in a game many supporters expected them to win...
SOCCER
goal.com

2022 World Cup qualifiers: Predicted Ghana XI to face Zimbabwe

GOALKEEPER - Jojo Wallocott. The Swindon Town goalkeeper was a surprise inclusion in the starting list for Saturday’s 3-1 home win over Zimbabwe and after getting praise from coach Milovan Rajevac at the post-match presser, the England-born stopper is expected to keep his place in the first XI for the reverse fixture away.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Estonia v Wales on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Wales face a trip to Estonia tonight in a must-win qualifier for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.Rob Page’s men could only manage a goalless draw with the Estonians when they faced each other in Cardiff last month, and they will need a significantly improved performance here to earn three points.Belgium are comfortably top of Group E with 16 points from six matches, with Wales third on eight points having played five, putting them behind the Czech Republic on goal difference.Finishing second would give Wales a shot at qualifying via Uefa’s play-off system, but with the Belgians to play...
UEFA
goal.com

Mwendwa's comments after Harambee Stars defeat to Mali an insult to Kenyans – Mbarak

The Coastal-based administrator calls on stakeholders to join hands and remove the current regime from power. Twaha Mbarak has called on Football Kenya Federation president Nick Mwendwa to stop shifting blame after the Harambee Stars suffered back-to-back World Cup qualifying defeats against Mali. Kenya lost their first match against Les...
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy