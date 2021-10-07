Congressional delegation touts funding for student connectivity
Two local school districts are included on a list of Granite State groups receiving federal funding to help secure better internet connections for students. U.S. senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), along with U.S. representatives Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01), announced $2.4 million to help schools provide students with the internet connectivity devices and service that they need to complete their school work from home.www.derrynews.com
