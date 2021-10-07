Congressional delegation touts funding for student connectivity

WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) and Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and U.S. Reps. Annie Kuster (NH-02) and Chris Pappas (NH-01) issued the following joint statement in response to the Biden administration’s approval of a Major Disaster Declaration for the State of New Hampshire and release of federal assistance to Cheshire and Sullivan Counties, which were impacted by severe storms and flooding in July. The disaster declaration does not include relief for the storms that followed on August 1st and 2nd, which the delegation requested the administration to approve. Shaheen led a congressional delegation letter to the administration to support the State’s request for a disaster declaration in September, and last week the delegation welcomed the administration’s announcement of relief assistance heading to Cheshire County.

