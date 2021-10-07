CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Derry, NH

Chamber to honor top citizen, business, nonprofit

By Julie Huss
The Derry News
The Derry News
 6 days ago

DERRY — The Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce will celebrate those making a big difference.

That includes honoring a top citizen, business and nonprofit organization.

The Chamber has named Ralph Valentine as Citizen of the Year while Business Cents takes Business of the Year honors. Center for Life Management earned the Chamber’s Nonprofit of the Year award.

The honorees will be celebrated Oct. 7 during the Chamber’s annual dinner and awards night to be held at LaBelle Derry.

“The Citizen of the Year award, among the highest honors bestowed in our region, recognizes an individual in the Greater Derry Londonderry area who has contributed to the betterment of the community through volunteer service and civic leadership,” said Chamber President Ashley Haseltine. “Similarly, Business of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year recognize a company and organization who contribute to the community’s development and ongoing success.”

The annual dinner is the Chamber’s signature event that attracts local business leaders to network and celebrate all Chamber accomplishments. This year’s theme is “Denim and Diamonds” and guests are encouraged to embrace the theme. For information visit gdlchamber.org.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Londonderry, NH
Derry, NH
Society
City
Derry, NH
NBC News

Blue Origin sends William Shatner to edge of space

More than 50 years after he debuted as the beloved Capt. James T. Kirk in the original series of "Star Trek," William Shatner boldly flew to the edge of space. The 90-year-old actor launched Wednesday aboard a rocket and a capsule developed by Blue Origin, the private spaceflight company founded by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. The historic joyride made Shatner the oldest person to reach space.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ABC News

House votes to temporarily raise debt limit

The House voted Tuesday to temporarily raise the debt ceiling by $480 billion after the Senate approved the stopgap measure late last week, putting off the risk of default until early December. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called the lower chamber back to Washington from a two-week recess to pass the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonprofit Organization#Chamber#Business Cents#Similarly Business Of#Nonprofit Of The Year#Gdlchamber Org
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Derry News

The Derry News

Derry, NH
210
Followers
49
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Derry News

Comments / 0

Community Policy