Chamber to honor top citizen, business, nonprofit

DERRY — The Greater Derry Londonderry Chamber of Commerce will celebrate those making a big difference.

That includes honoring a top citizen, business and nonprofit organization.

The Chamber has named Ralph Valentine as Citizen of the Year while Business Cents takes Business of the Year honors. Center for Life Management earned the Chamber’s Nonprofit of the Year award.

The honorees will be celebrated Oct. 7 during the Chamber’s annual dinner and awards night to be held at LaBelle Derry.

“The Citizen of the Year award, among the highest honors bestowed in our region, recognizes an individual in the Greater Derry Londonderry area who has contributed to the betterment of the community through volunteer service and civic leadership,” said Chamber President Ashley Haseltine. “Similarly, Business of the Year and Nonprofit of the Year recognize a company and organization who contribute to the community’s development and ongoing success.”

The annual dinner is the Chamber’s signature event that attracts local business leaders to network and celebrate all Chamber accomplishments. This year’s theme is “Denim and Diamonds” and guests are encouraged to embrace the theme. For information visit gdlchamber.org.