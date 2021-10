A vocal minority of Chelsea fans will be imitating Chicken Little on Wednesday as they moan about the club’s issues during this downtick in form. Alas, the sky is not falling. Context is as important in this situation as any. The Blues traveled to Turin missing their two best players (N’Golo Kante and Mason Mount), as well as a number of other important contributors in Reece James and Christian Pulisic. When analyzing the poor performances of late, those factors need to be taken into account. Nevertheless, this is not the football that reigning Champions League winners play.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 14 DAYS AGO