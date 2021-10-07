Adam Swanson and pop culture of the past

Adam Swanson still only digs on pop culture of the past. The young pianist, who has been playing ragtime piano in the Diamond Belle Saloon since he was a teenager, has little interest in any type of entertainment one would call “modern.” No reality shows, no CGI animation and certainly no Wilco, Radiohead, Rod Wave or Elton John. Swanson’s music of choice is the type that sold more as sheet music over recorded form, as it was likely that when the music was new, households had pianos, not phonographs.