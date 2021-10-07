UN: ‘Transitional Justice’ Key to Unblocking Vicious Cycle of Violence in DR Congo

One Ebola case has been recorded in the Democratic Republic of Congo, five months after the latest epidemic of the disease in the country was declared over, the government said on Friday. "The case concerns a three-year-old boy who was hospitalised and died on October 6," the health ministry said in a statement, adding that the case was in Beni, in North Kivu province. A sample taken from the child was sent to Goma, the provincial capital, and was found to be positive. Teams on the ground are working to trace and monitor around 100 contacts, as well as decontaminate health facilities, the ministry said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO