UN: ‘Transitional Justice’ Key to Unblocking Vicious Cycle of Violence in DR Congo

By Lisa Schlein
Voice of America
 5 days ago

GENEVA — A report by U.N. human rights chief Michele Bachelet finds some progress has been made in the human rights situation in the Democratic Republic of Congo. However, the report finds extensive violations and abuses continue unabated in North Kivu and Ituri provinces. Bachelet is calling for a system of what the U.N. calls “transitional justice” to address the situation.

