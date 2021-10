Around the time she was in the seventh grade, South African actor Thando Thabethe auditioned for the lead role in a school play. It didn’t pan out the way she’d planned — she landed a small part in the choir, “sort of singing ‘Kumbaya’ and not really doing much,” she recalls, with a laugh — but a spark was lit. “Even just being part of something that small at such a young age is what shaped me, knowing that this is something that I want to do for the rest of my life.” That life-long dream now has Thabethe poised for...

