Best Credit Repair Companies: What to Know First Before Using!

Jessica Stuart learned the hard way the risks of relying on independent contractors. In 2016, her Washington, D.C.-based production company, Long Story Short Media, filmed in 40 states and hired local crews for each project. The next year, it got slapped with an insurance audit, requiring Stuart to get proof from each of her vendors that they all carried workers' compensation insurance -- or be on the hook for back payments. "It took us down this massive rabbit hole," she says, "looking at: Is it 52¢ or $100 that we owe to Montana, because we filmed there for two days?" Many companies rely on employer of record firms -- like TriNet or NPI -- to avoid headaches. But if you plan to handle compliance in-house, here's what to know.

ECONOMY ・ 13 DAYS AGO