Underland is a small game. Featuring just thirty levels which take only a few minutes each, you could easily complete it in a single sitting. Featuring only a few mechanics at first, it starts as a basic game and even after adding more options as you go along it never grows complicated. Despite this, however, it features some devious puzzles which not only provide a lot to think about, but multiple ways to solve them. It’s worth a look if you’re into this sort of title.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO