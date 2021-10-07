Why Do Leaves Change Color?
“Our fascination with maples, which is the species that turns the reddest of all, is like a mirror to our own evolution,” says David George Haskell, an ecologist at Sewanee: The University of the South in Tennessee and the author of the Pulitzer Prize–nominated The Forest Unseen and The Songs of Trees. Humans—unlike most other mammals—have an extra receptor for seeing red, which helped our ancestors to find fruit and other food sources. “So when that red pops out in fall colors, it really speaks to us,” Haskell says. Beyond their sheer beauty, changing leaves, whether red, yellow, orange, or brown, give clues to what is happening within each leaf, each tree, and each species.gardenandgun.com
Comments / 0