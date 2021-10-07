CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goleta, CA

Public Hearing: General Plan and Zoning Amendments for Entertainment and Recreation Services

cityofgoleta.org
 5 days ago

The Goleta City Council will conduct a virtual public hearing during its Tuesday, October 19, 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting, to consider adoption of General Plan and Zoning Amendments to Allow Entertainment and Recreation Services in the General Commercial (C-G) land use designation and zoning district. The Planning Commission approved a resolution to recommend this to the City Council at their September 13, 2021, meeting.

www.cityofgoleta.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
CNN

A record number of Americans are quitting their jobs

New York (CNN Business) — A record 4.3 million people quit their jobs in August, evidence of the considerable leverage workers have in today's economy. About 2.9% of the workforce quit in August, up from 2.7% in July, according to the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) report, released Tuesday. That marks the highest quit rate since the report began in late 2000.
ECONOMY
The Hill

Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is opening a new front in the war over vaccine mandates, setting up a showdown with the Biden administration. Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any “entity in Texas,” including private businesses. That order conflicts with a forthcoming federal regulation announced by President Biden to require that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Goleta, CA
Government
City
Goleta, CA
Local
California Government
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
ABC News

Southwest Airlines CEO apologizes for weekend travel mess

Southwest CEO Gary Kelly apologized to the tens of thousands of passengers who were stranded at U.S. airports over the weekend due to widespread flight cancellations. "I want to apologize to all of our customers, this is not what we want," Kelly said in an interview on "Good Morning America" Tuesday. "Unfortunately, it just takes a couple of days to get things back on track."
TRAFFIC
The Associated Press

Federal immigration agents to end practice of worksite raids

CHICAGO (AP) — Federal immigration agents will end mass workplace arrests of immigrant employees suspected of living in the U.S. without legal permission, according to a memo issued Tuesday by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Instead, the focus will shift to pursuing “unscrupulous employers who exploit the vulnerability of undocumented...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zoning Regulations#Entertainment#Land Use#Gyms#The Goleta City Council#The Planning Commission#The City Council#C G#Cityofgoleta Org

Comments / 0

Community Policy