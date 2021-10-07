Public Hearing: General Plan and Zoning Amendments for Entertainment and Recreation Services
The Goleta City Council will conduct a virtual public hearing during its Tuesday, October 19, 5:30 p.m. City Council meeting, to consider adoption of General Plan and Zoning Amendments to Allow Entertainment and Recreation Services in the General Commercial (C-G) land use designation and zoning district. The Planning Commission approved a resolution to recommend this to the City Council at their September 13, 2021, meeting.www.cityofgoleta.org
Comments / 0