Syncing & Embedding Tasks from Todoist in Obsidian
Obsidian has some basic support for tasks built in. But if you rely on notifications for when to do what, then you’re going to need a dedicated task manager. Fortunately, there’s a Todoist plugin for Obsidian that allows you to have the best of both worlds — you can capture tasks into Todoist directly and get notified on your devices when it’s time to do a task, but you can also embed those tasks into an Obsidian document so you can associate them with a particular project. In this video, I’m going to show you how to use the Todoist Sync community plugin to embed tasks using Todoist’s filters in Obsidian.thesweetsetup.com
