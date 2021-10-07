Cruising England's Coast in an Orkney 20.

Some of England’s finest coastal scenery is seasoned with some seriously salty history and a dash of danger that creates an unparalleled cruising experience. Five shillings an hour, I think, was the cost of hiring a small wooden row boat. That was a fortune to me at the age of 10, but my father was happy to pay and equally happy to watch me row myself around among the fishing craft in the inner harbor at Torquay, located at the eastern extremity of England’s most scenic and rewarding cruising area, learning the ropes and inheriting his love of messing about in boats. I was down there every day for the length of our holiday and secretly proud of the callouses that formed on my palms.