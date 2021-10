Kentucky State University will soon be in the market for a new president. Unquestionably, the last few have left much to be desired. The last one, M. Christopher Brown, set a new standard of corruption. Ideally, the school needs an experienced, honorable academician, a scholar would be a plus. Above all, however, it needs an individual steeped in integrity and the idea of shared governance — a creative individual who understands the need for rules and habitually abides by them is a necessity. We would also be seeking one who has the vision to maintain the mission of an HBCU (Historically Black College and University) while continuing to build a truly diverse institution which serves all citizens of the Commonwealth.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO