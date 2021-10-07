Exclusive: Tequila, Cognac, Premium Bourbon, Cocktails To Drive U.S. Spirits Market Growth Through 2025
After four straight years of accelerating gains, the spirits industry’s momentum is projected to decelerate this year, down to 2.5% growth—according to The U.S. Spirits Market: Shanken’s Impact Databank Review & Forecast, 2021 Edition—to an estimated total of 261.2 million 9-liter cases by year-end. Stocking up due to the Covid-19 pandemic bolstered the off-premise sector last year, leading to an impressive 6.9% rise in overall spirits industry depletions, and the total market is expected to register its 26th consecutive annual volume gain in 2021. But while this year’s expected growth pales in comparison to last year’s, total spirits consumption in 2021 is still projected to be fully 10% higher than 2019 levels, prior to the pandemic.www.shankennewsdaily.com
