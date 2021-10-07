CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kiernan Shipka Is Heading to ‘Riverdale’ As Sabrina Spellman

By Alex Zalben
Decider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of asking, begging, and pleading, it’s official: Kiernan Shipka is heading to The CW’s Riverdale as Greendale’s witchiest resident, Sabrina Spellman. The news comes hot on the heels of Riverdale‘s Season 5 finale, which teased some witchy goings on for Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) in Season 6. “We’ve...

cbslocal.com

Chapter Ninety-Five: RIVERDALE: RIP (?) – Riverdale

RIVERDALE – Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at 8pm on CW50. OUT WITH THE OLD — As the gang pick up the pieces after a rough year back in Riverdale, an incident at Pop’s forces them to make a difficult decision about the future of the town. KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart,...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Riverdale Recap: This Is Not Normal

Need to catch up? Read our previous Riverdale recap here. Betty is still reeling from Polly’s death this week on Riverdale — and Alice is not taking it well. At all. In Wednesday’s musical episode, Betty’s mom has retreated into a fantasy world in the wake of her daughter’s murder, listening to the Next to Normal cast recording on repeat and imagining she’s a perfect ’50s housewife in apron and pearls. In her fantasy, Polly is alive and well and living at home, along with Charles and Betty, but in reality, Alice is catatonic, and Betty doesn’t know how to help...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

Sabrina the Teenage Witch Stars Reunite for Coffee Infomercial

Maxwell House, Gevalia, and Ethical Bean have reunited the stars of Sabrina, the Teenage Witch. Commemorating National Coffee Day, the company released a new infomercial-style ad featuring Melissa Joan Hart and original Salem voice actor Nick Bakay. The new ad also comes along just as the Sabrina the Teenage Witch series celebrates its 25th anniversary. You can watch the video below.
MOVIES
Vulture

Sabrina Is Being Resurrected for Riverdale Crossover

Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans rejoice, because the crossover is finally here. The Warner Bros. TV Twitter account just posted a photo of Kiernan Shipka in a director’s chair with “Sabrina Spellman Riverdale” written on the back canvas. The image is accompanied with the caption “looks like someone is making the road trip from Greendale to Riverdale … See you in season 6, @kiernanshipka.”
TV SERIES
CBS Seattle

Mark Consuelos Is leaving ‘Riverdale’

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Mark Consuelos attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (CNN) — Mark Consuelos is leaving “Riverdale.”. Consuelos, who plays villain...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IGN

Netflix's Sabrina Is Coming to Riverdale

It’s about to get spooky in Riverdale as Warner Bros. announced that Kiernan Shipka’s Sabrina Spellman will be joining CW’s Riverdale for a season 6 crossover. Shipka played Sabrina Spellman for four seasons on Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. The series was originally developed for the CW and would have shared a network with Riverdale. But the two Archie-series reboots wound up on different networks in the end.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

CAOS Fans Are Calling Out A Huge Plot Hole In Sabrina's Riverdale Casting

After several years of crossover theories, easter eggs, and sly references, Sabrina Spellman is finally coming to Riverdale. But the timing feels a bit weird to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina fans, and everyone who kept up with the now-canceled series has a big question about how this crossover will work. Spoiler alert: Don’t read on if you haven’t seen the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina series finale. Shortly after the big announcement, CAOS fans took to Twitter to express their confusion, because these tweets about Sabrina’s death point out a Riverdale plot hole right away.
TV SERIES
Decider

When Will ‘Riverdale’ Season 5 Be on Netflix?

There were a lot of shockers in the most recent episodes of of Riverdale — from Mark Conseulos’ exit to a recreation of Broadway hit Next to Normal — and now, it’s time for Season 5 to come to a close. We’ve already received great news about the upcoming season: Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) herself will be joining the cast in a Chilling Adventures crossover. But if you’re looking to rewatch Season 5 or catch up before the sixth season arrives, you may find yourself empty-handed after searching Riverdale on Netflix. How come?
TV SERIES
Tell-Tale TV

TV News Wrap-Up: Marvel Developing Agatha Spinoff, ‘House of the Dragon’ Teaser, Sabrina Heads to ‘Riverdale’

An OG Legend returns to the Waverider, Stargirl recruits Starman full-time, and Riverdale gets even more supernatural. Prepare your best spells and check out this week’s news!. Marvel Studios in Early Development on Agatha Focused ‘WandaVision’ Spinoff. There’s powerful magic at work at Marvel Studios, as the superhero giant reportedly...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Riverdale - Season 6 - Sabrina to appear

Note: Sabrina will arrive on Riverdale in season 6's fourth episode, titled "The Witching Hour(s)." Thanks to Tyler for the heads up. Riverdale Writer Evan Kyle did a Q&A with thedipp.com after last night's episode. He has seemingly confirmed that Sabrina will be appearing in the special 5 episode event.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Jean Smart, Kiernan Shipka, Alexandra Daddario, Charlie Plummer Starring In Limelight And eOne’s ‘Wildflower’; Morning Moon, Hunting Lane Producing

EXCLUSIVE: Limelight and eOne have set an all-star cast for its upcoming drama Wildflower including Jean Smart, marking her the first film project she has signed on to since winning her Best Actress Emmy. Starring alongside Smart are Kiernan Shipka, Alexandra Daddario, Dash Mihok, Charlie Plummer and Samantha Hyde. Limelight...
MOVIES
thenerdstash.com

Riverdale: Nick St Clair Will Return

One of Riverdale’s most hated villains, Nick St Clair will return to face off against Archie and his friends after the seven-year time jump. Graham Phillips, who has portrayed the character since season two of Riverdale, posted his return on Instagram. The post in question reveals that Phillips is shooting in Vancouver currently where the rest of the cast of Riverdale films. It is not clear exactly when or for how long Nick St Clair will appear on Riverdale. But in the past, he has always been one to shake up the cast of characters.
TV SERIES
Best Life

7 New Movies You Can Watch on Netflix This Weekend

There's something to be said for the movie theater experience. The aroma of hot, buttered popcorn, the excitement of the Coming Attractions, the massive screen…but there are also tons of benefits to having your next film festival at home. You can wear your pajamas, for example. You won't have to deal with annoying audience members talking through the most important parts. And, best of all, it's basically free. Read on to find out which movies are new to Netflix and plan your own at-home lineup for the weekend.
TV & VIDEOS
goodhousekeeping.com

'NCIS' Fans Are Furious After Seeing a Shocking Scene Featuring Gibbs From Monday's Episode

Season 19 of NCIS premiered just in time for fall, but fans of the hit CBS drama are already on high alert waiting to hear the unfortunate news that Gibbs (Mark Harmon) is leaving. While the special agent in charge hasn’t officially said goodbye yet, Monday night’s episode is making folks think that the emotional moment is going to happen sooner than later.
TV SERIES
TVLine

SNL: Kim Kardashian's Suitors Include Jesse Williams, John Cena, Chris Rock in Bachelorette Parody — Watch Video

Kim Kardashian West had no shortage of celebrity suitors to choose from during Saturday Night Live‘s Bachelorette parody. The premise of The Dream Guy was simple: West’s Rochelle had to choose which seven men would advance to the next round of the competition — and the one guy who didn’t receive a rose token would be sent home burned alive. Among Rochelle’s potential mates were Chace Crawford (Gossip Girl, The Boys), Tyler Cameron (The Bachelorette), Blake Griffin (of the Brooklyn Nets), Chris Rock (SNL), Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy), John Cena (Peacemaker) and, um… Kyle Mooney’s Zeek.  Also in the mix was Dream Guy “producer” Amy Schumer, who accepted Rochelle’s token with “both of my holes.” So, who advanced to the next round? And who was sent into a fiery pit to burn for all of eternity? Press PLAY on the video above to find out. West’s SNL debut kicked off with a self-deprecating monologue that acknowledged her unlikely turn as master of ceremonies (watch here). What followed were a stream of self-referential sketches, including The People’s Kourt, in which Kim played her own sister, Kourtney. Grade West’s episode via the following poll, then drop a comment with your full review.
TV & VIDEOS

