Buff City Soap will open a location inside the Shops of Southlake at 1431 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 541, on Nov. 11. The store is known for its fresh, handmade and plant-based soaps, free of chemicals. This includes bar soaps, foaming soaps, laundry soaps, shave soap, bath bombs, lotions and more. A phone number is not yet available for this location. [email protected] https://southlaketx.buffcitysoap.com/