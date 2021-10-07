How Kanye West Inspired Tom Morello to Record His New Solo Album

After nearly two full decades in the game, Kanye West finally has his first-ever Diamond-certified single by the RIAA. It feels wild that Kanye West didn't have any Diamond-certified records before today, but the legendary recording artist has scored his first with "Stronger," which has officially gone 10-times platinum in the United States. The song, which samples Daft Punk, is now considered Kanye's most commercially successful track, which may be surprising to some. At the time of its release, there were headlines being written about how many mix and mastering engineers were required to make this song perfect. Kanye previously admitted that his team mixed this record over seventy-five times, so this achievement is a monumental one for all parties involved in the creation of "Stronger."
