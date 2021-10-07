How Kanye West Inspired Tom Morello to Record His New Solo Album

The cutthroat music industry sees millions of aspiring talents every day. The sad reality is that there are just not enough seats at the table for everyone to be recognized. One music genre that continues to innovate and elevate with each generation is rap music. The rap/hip hop scene was first developed in the Bronx borough of New York City in the late 1970’s, and the music world has never been the same again. Kanye West is one of the artists whose career trajectory has proven to be quite a feat. The American rapper built his empire from scratch, and his fans have all been witnesses since day 1. The upcoming Netflix three-act documentary, jeen-yuhs, is set to explore the life and career of one of America’s most successful, yet at the same time, controversial rap superstars.

